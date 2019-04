View this post on Instagram

I found a best friend, a confidant and a husband all packaged into this one amazing person. And not many people know this but he has this way of surprising me with gestures and gifts. Angad recently gifted me this beautiful @swarovski jewellery and I absolutely love it. He always makes me believe that life gets a little more special with surprises.♥️ #Swarovski #FollowYourHeart #MMxSwarovski @missmalini #ad #makeup @alisha_mua