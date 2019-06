View this post on Instagram

Here's the first look of @neilnitinmukesh in the film By-pass Road! He just wrapped the shoot of the film, which is his first home production under the banner @nnmfilmsofficial. He essays the role of a paraplegic who is bound to the wheelchair in the suspense thriller. The film is directed by his brother and debutante @naman.n.mukesh. Neil also shared a picture with co-producer Madan Paliwal of @mirajgroupofficial, celebrating their collaboration. The film is slated to release later this year. This looks like a movie we should watch out for! – @shubanka_sridhar, Jr. Bollywood Blogger 🐣 For more such filmy news, follow @missmalinibollywood 📽️ . . . . . #NeilNitinMukesh #ByPassRoadMovie #SuspenseThriller #Bollywood