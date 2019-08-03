नेहा धूपिया ने इमोशनल पोस्ट के साथ शेयर की ब्रेस्टफीडिंग की तस्वीर, बयां किया मां बनने का एहसास

View this post on Instagram

it’s been 8 months since I embarked on this rollercoaster and there is no better time than now to talk about how truly grateful I am for all the joy that our little one has brought into our lives…motherhood like all else hasn’t been easy… the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source ,the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. Its amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot …like resting the baby’s head jus right , knowing when she is done with her feed and ofcourse becoming the burping expert of the world . I breastfed 🤱 Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so … It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities . Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her , and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does nt come on before she is done …of course I came out n apologised for using the washroom for so long… now here’s the real deal … I honestly don’t understand the consciousness behind doing something so right n so beautiful. Im also super grateful for all the amazing people in my life for making this journey easier but the truth is I know I’m not alone in feeling that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breast feeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps …and the only way this can happen is if we start a conversation… I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breast feeding or not , to share their story … tag me @nehadhupia and use the hashtag #freedomtofeed 🤱and I promise to share story with my little world. 💕 … @freedomtofeed