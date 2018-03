‘औरतें मांस का टुकड़ा नहीं’, ट्रोल्स पर जमकर बरसीं नेहा धूपिया

This needs to stop NOW ! Using comments that describe women in a way we describe food ( juicy , spicy, teekhi, Garma- garam ) needs to STOP. The women at foodpanda are asking people to know the difference between food and women. Let’s join these awesome women by sharing your pic with #NotAPieceOfMeat #RespectWomen #Women’sDay Head over to @foodpandaindia to watch the powerful video

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Mar 8, 2018 at 12:40am PST