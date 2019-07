View this post on Instagram

I’m a private person and I like to keep things like that but now that I’m doing #nachbaliye, my relationship is out in open… So confirming that YES I’m dating @nityaami.shirke and we are in this 'like' phase of our relationship. We both never thought we would end up dating each other when we first met as my ek tarfa pyaar was still prevailing in my heart… and we hail from very different backgrounds, but somehow we connected…. Nach Baliye was not something that was in picture but we both thought of exploring our relationship via this…good bad ugly – we dont know what will be the course of our journey…Yes, I know it’s a big decision, don’t know what to expect and how things will go… but hopefully we continue to enjoy and explore our relationship. Let’s see where it takes us.