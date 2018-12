View this post on Instagram

BE-YOU-TIFUL! #Beyourself #loveyourself Not everything that you see is what it is. Makeup is a very good thing to hide flaws but who told them that they are our flaws? We only think something is bad when we are conditioned to believe so and now it’s time to break all stereotypes about beauty and embrace our real selves. Get your real self out and leave a mark with your confidence instead. Be real. Be you. Love you. Thanks @leaelui for inspiring me to do this!