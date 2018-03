कार हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे नागिन-2 एक्टर करणवीर बोहरा

Thank you for all your wishes….@priyabanerjee @shivangibohra and my driver all are fine and in one piece. Is only god's grace how the car to the entire impact on itself….really thankful to my soldier of a car @nissan #sunny This is the second time this car has taken such an impact My only advice to all the young drivers out there that please don't drive at night. We may be great drivers, but we cat be sure of the other person. In any case, we in India don't follow any rules, so please take precaution. God bless and thank his grace 🙏 Om namo shivaya 🙏

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:21pm PST