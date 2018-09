गर्लफ्रेंड से ब्रेकअप के बाद ऐसा हो गया था हाल, विकी कौशल ने सुनाई आपबीती

View this post on Instagram

If it wasn’t for this beautiful man, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. You are one of the most accessible, one of the most genuine persons around. Feel so happy and proud when people call me your ‘blue haired boy’. Thank You for being there, thank you for being YOU! On this special day, sending you many such warm hugs and good wishes. Can’t wait to see you in Toronto. Happy Birthday @anuragkashyap10 Happy Birthday ‘chachaji’! Love You ❤️ Shakal aadhi dikh rahi hai par emotion poora hai. Thanks @khamkhaphotoartist for capturing this!