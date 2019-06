View this post on Instagram

Malaika Arora is serious about her fitness.. mental and physical. She’s seen here with Ashtanga yoga guru Sharat Jois. Celebrities like Madonna, Russel Brand, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sting have practiced Ashtanga and reported life-changing experiences with this form of yoga 🧘‍♀. #yoga #physicalfitness #balance #mentalpeace #yoga #sharatjois