Making Of Raazi: ‘राजी’ में ऐसे ‘सहमत’ बनीं आलिया भट्ट, देखें वीडियो

To transform into Sehmat was an exhausting task for @aliaabhatt – both physically & mentally. Here’s #DecodingSehmat for you: bit.lyDecodingSehmat! #Raazi. @vickykaushal09 @jungleepictures @dharmamovies @meghnagulzar @karanjohar

A post shared by Raazi (@raazihoon) on Apr 13, 2018 at 3:08am PDT