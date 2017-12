माहिरा खान संग स्कूल ड्रेस में ही रैंप वॉक कर रही ‘बालिका वधू’, जानिए क्या है मामला

@mahirahkhan signed a Petition against Child Marriages. You should too. I’m so proud of her “Stand for education and stop child marriages. Join UN Women Pakistan so girls can just be girls, not brides. I signed the petition, you should too.” – #MahiraKhan Go to www.thebridaluniform.com/sign-petition/ #BridalUniform #UNWomen

