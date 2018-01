Our movie #RedAffair is out this December 👍🏻👏🏽💃🏻 on sets of Red Affair @ashmitpatel #bollywood #movie #actors #film #onset #work #newmoviedecember2017 #suspensethriller

A post shared by Maheck Chahal (@maheckchahal) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT