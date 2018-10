View this post on Instagram

Love it when you hate it. #Anjali @Regrann from @missmalinibollywood – I watched Love Sonia recently and I was blown away by it. While the entire film literally shook me up, I personally hated @saietamhankar's character, Anjali. I kept on thinking, how could somebody be so brutal. I think that is a great quality to have as an actor, to make the audience hate your on-screen character. While Sai seems to be enjoying all the love she is getting for the film, she is also a judge on a Marathi show. I can't wait for her next Bollywood film, btw! Have you watched Love Sonia? – @ravanspeaks, Bollywood Blogger 🤴🏼 . . . . . #lovesonia #saitamhankar #bollywoodspotting #bollywoodfilm #BollywoodActor