#kundalibhagya today episode clip part 3 Rishab is calling Karan but he does not answer, Rishab sees the album on his bed, he calls her Karan answers it asking what the matter, he asks where he is as he wanted to talk to Karan, Karan says that he is going on a long drive, Rishab asks him to stop lying, Karan explains that he is going to meet a girl and do something that will be a cayuse of relief for his heart, Rishab request that eh do anything without hurting himself, Rishab requests that he calm down and do what he feels, Rishab is happy to know that Karan is doing what he likes unlike him who does not know what is happening, Karan plans to hurt Preeta to the extent that she will not be able to marry him. Preeta leaves the room, Janki stops Sarla informing that Preeta is still talking of Karan when she is about to marry Prithvi, Sarla gets angry explaining that she would have told her when she asked her. Janki thinks that she would have told her if she knew it herself but Preeta is still unaware of her feelings. Rakhi asks dadi how the new doctor is and if she liked her, Karina explains that she is very professional and her feels that Dadi will be better very soon. Sherlin comes down thinking that she will do anything to end the marriage with Preeta as she wants Prithvi to only remain with her. Rakhi asks dadi if she is okay, Dadi thinks of what Sherlin said in the hospital regarding Preeta, she answers that she no longer needs Preeta and will get used to the new doctor, she leaves to go and check on Mahesh, Karina orders Ganesh to take the glass of water to Mahesh's room. Rakhi informs that she felt dadi was upset. Karina asks Sherlin where she is going.