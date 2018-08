फैन का कमेंट देख भड़की एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं- जो बोलना है मुझे बोलो, फैमिली को कुछ कहा तो देख लेना

Home is where you feel loved , appreciated and safe .. home for me is made with these 4 strongest pillars of my life ! Like they say ‘home is not a place it is a feeling’. With them I feel me , I feel unconditional love and support. Thank you for being the best family ever. This is my home @ektaravikapoor ♥️ I have shared #myhome with you all now I further nominate @rubinadilaik @ankzbhargava @niasharma90 @arjunbijlani @natasastankovic__ @rakshandak27 to share their home with us all … a place , a person , anything that makes you feel at home ✨ All the best @altbalaji for this amazing heart touching show HOME !

