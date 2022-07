DHFL have looted ₹42000Cr from the banks and govt is sleeping. Earlier #LalitModi looted ₹3000Cr! #VijayMallya looted ₹10,000Cr! #NIRAVMODI looted ₹12000Cr! #ChandaKochhar looted ₹3200Cr! #Mehul looted ₹10,000Cr, #Nitin looted ₹6000Cr! Still they are not terrorists. Why?