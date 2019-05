View this post on Instagram

"I'm not cynical at all about love. I am open to it with a positive mind and attitude. If you've known bitterness, you can also recognise when you are in a good space. It's cool. I am open to new things and experiences." — Katrina Kaif on being open to love, from ELLE's May issue.