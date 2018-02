लक्ष्मीबाई के अवतार में नजर आईं कंगना रनौत, ‘मणिकर्णिका’ के सेट से सामने आई तस्वीर

#KanganaRanaut in character for her film #Manikarnika ….a period film based on the life of #RaniLaxmibai !!! We love period films, mostly because of the intense costume details involved!! #Bollywood #xpozemagazine

A post shared by XpozeMagazine (@xpozemagazine) on Feb 22, 2018 at 10:25pm PST