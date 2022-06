Such a disgrace for India! Yet again!? Why do we keep tolerating/empowering such open villainy?



Yeh log "Hindu-Muslim" kara-karaa ke distract kar rahe hain, aur doosri taraf desh ki izzat neelaam kar rahe hain.



The REAL Destroyer of Indian Democracy, is its silent public! https://t.co/98clQK8Z1J