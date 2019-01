अनुपम खेर ने दिग्गज कलाकार कादर खान के निधन पर वीडियो संदेश के द्वारा अपनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

#KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance.pic.twitter.com/m9z1yix9HB