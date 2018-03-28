स्टार बनने से पहले जिस चॉल में रहते थे, वहां लौटे जैकी श्रॉफ, बोले- खरीदना चाहता हूं

स्टार बनने से पहले जिस चॉल में रहते थे, वहां लौटे जैकी श्रॉफ, बोले- खरीदना चाहता हूंबड़ा मुकाम हासिल होने के बाद भी जैकी अपने उस पुराने घर को भुला नहीं पाए, हाल ही में जैकी को उनके पुराने घर तीन बत्ती में स्पॉट किया गया।
अभिनेता जैकी श्रॉफ का नाम बॉलीवुड से सफल अभिनेताओं में शुमार है। जैकी श्रॉफ को सफलता यूं ही हाथ नहीं लग गई थी। इसके पीछे भी कई रोचक किस्से हैं। जैकी श्रॉफ स्टार बनने से पहले अपनी मां के साथ मुंबई के मालाबार एरिया में एक चॉल में रहते थे। लेकिन एक बड़ा मुकाम हासिल हो जाने के बाद भी जैकी अपने उस पुराने घर को भुला नहीं पाए। हाल ही में जैकी को उनके पुराने घर तीन बत्ती में स्पॉट किया गया। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, जैकी श्रॉफ ने उस घर को खरीदने की इच्छा भी जाहिर की है।
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में जैकी अपने दोस्त और फिल्म ‘फैशन’ के एक्टर अरजन बाजवा के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। वीडियो में जैकी अरजन को पुराने दिनों के बारे में भी बताते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वीडियो को खुद एक्टर अरजन बाजवा ने ही अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर किया है। अरजन बाजवा ने बताया, ”मैं जैकी के साथ कोलाबा के एक रेस्टोरेंट से डिनर करके लौट रहा था, तभी जैकी ने गाड़ी पुराने घर वल्केश्वर की ओर घुमा दी, जहां उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी के तीस साल गुजारे हैं।”
LUCKY ME !!! Everything turns into #wonderland when u get to wear @apnabhidu #jackieshroff Sir’s glares.. a dinner at colaba ends up into epic experience.. me & Jackie sir enroute bandra get intercepted by few students on marine drive, they stay at Jackie Sir’s old #teenbatti house now.. their humble request turns into a dream come true when he decides to drop by (with me in tow) at the place where he grew up and became the legend LUCKY ME !!! Everything turns into #wonderland when u get to wear @apnabhidu #jackieshroff Sir’s glares.. a dinner at colaba ends up into epic experience.. me & Jackie sir enroute bandra get intercepted by few students on marine drive, they stay at Jackie Sir’s old #teenbatti house now.. their humble request turns into a dream come true when he decides to drop by (with me in tow) at the place where he grew up and became the legend #hero …#original #rockstar #legends #bollywood #actor #actorslife #bollywoodmovie #vintage #classic #bombay #mumbaidiaries #stories #storiesofindia #downtown #downtoearth #jackieshroff #arjanbajwa #fanmoment #mensfashion #menshair #sunglasses #triumph #movies #dream #hindifilms #hero #bollywoodfilms @missmalini @instantbollywood
मिड डे की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, बाजवा ने बातचीत में बताया, ”जैकी उस घर पर गए और वहां दिखाया कि वह कहां पर रहते थे, मां की रसोई कहां पर होती थी। जैकी ने बताया कि किस तरह मां एक कमरे को दो हिस्सों में बांटती थी। बालकनी में वह कहां पर स्नान करते थे।” बाजवा ने बताया, ”जैकी सर ने उस घर को खरीदने की इच्छा भी जाहिर की, हालांकि वो लोग उन्हें वह घर देने का विचार नहीं कर रहे हैं।” जैकी ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, ”बहुत साल पहले मेरी मां ने वह घर बेच दिया था, लेकिन मेरा दिल आज भी वहीं रहता है।” बता दें कि जैकी जल्दी ही एक गुजराती फिल्म में नजर आएंगे। फिल्म का नाम ‘वेंटिलेटर’ है। जैकी श्रॉफ इन दिनों फिल्म की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं।
