ईशा अंबानी ने शादी के पहले पूजा में पहना यह शानदार लहंगा, डिजाइनर ने पोस्ट की तस्वीर

Isha Ambani @_iiishmagish for her Graha Shanti Pooja in a custom hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga and antique bandhej dupatta. The outfit is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi. Her look is accessorised with a necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Styled by: @stylebyami Makeup by: @subbu28 Hair by: @sangeetahairartist . #Sabyasachi #IshaAmbani #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi