लॉक डाउन ने मिटाई दूरी, ऋतिक के पास लौटीं एक्स वाइफ सुजैन तो पिता राकेश रोशन बोले- दुनिया को एक साथ…
Hrithik Roshan लॉकडाउन के समय में अपने परिवार के साथ कीमती वक्त गुजार रहे हैं। खास बात ये है कि ऋतिक औऱ बच्चों के साथ सुजैन भी हैं।
Hrithik Roshan: देश में लॉकडाउन चल रहा है। ऐसे में ऋतिक रोशन औऱ उनकी एक्स वाइफ सुजैन खान अपने बच्चों के लिए एक साथ एक छत के नीचे रह रहे हैं। ऋतिक ऐसे में अपने परिवार के साथ स्पेशल टाइम स्पेंड कर रहे हैं। इस पर ऋतिक के पिता राकेश रोशन कहते हैं कि इन मुश्किल हालातों में दुनिया को साथ खड़ा होना होगा। एक दूसरे के लिए सपोर्टिव होने होगा।
हाल ही में ऋतिक औऱ सुजैन के बेचे ऋदान का जन्मदिन था। ऋहान का जन्मदिन बड़ी ही धूमधाम से ऋतिक-सुजैन और ऋदान ने मनाया था। पूरा रोशन परिवार लाइव वीडियो चैट के जरिए ऋहान को बर्थडे विश करता दिखा था। ऋतिक ने एक वीडियो शेयर की थी, जिसमें सुजैन, ऋदान-ऋेहान औऱ ऋतिक साथ में नजर आए और केक कटिंग की तैयारियां भी करते दिखे।
ऋतिक ने एक औऱ वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें उन्होंने बताया था कि वह अपना वक्त कैसे बिता रहे हैं। ऋतिक ने बताया कि उन्होंने एक चैलेंज लिया है कि जब तक लॉकडाउन चल रहा है. वह पियानो बजाना सीखेंगे। ऐसे में ऋतिक ने वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें वह पियानो बजाने की कोशिश करते दिख रहे हैं।
.. 28th March 2020 Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. . God bless our children . There will be better days . . Love to all. . #keepgrowing #keeplearning #funtakeswork #stayhome #staypositive #happybirthday #hrehaanturnsfourteen #careforothers❤️ #givetimetotheelders . . And thank you @suranikashealthykitchen for the amazing cake 🎂
इससे पहले ऋतिक रोशन ने सुजैन को लेकर खुद जगजाहिर किया था कि उनकी एक्स वाइफ अपना घर छोड़ कर उनके घर रहने आई हैं-वह भी उनके बच्चों के लिए। ऋतिक ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा था- ‘मेरे लिए यह कल्पना से परे है। एक पेरेंट के तौर पर अपने बच्चों से दूर रहना जब लॉकडाउन चल रहा हो, यह मुश्किल हो जाता है। दिल भर आता है ये देखकर कि पूरी दुनिया एक हो चुकी है। सोशल डिस्टेंस बना और हफ्तों तक बंधे रहने को लेकर सब राजी हैं। इसका प्रयास जारी है। जहां दुनिया ह्यूमेनिटी की बात करती है एकता की बात करती है यह मुझे लगता है कि यह सिर्फ एक विचार से बहुत ज्यादा। खास तौर पर माता-पिता अपने बच्चों के साथ रहें और उनकी कस्टिडी शेयर करने के लिए।’
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I’m on mission piano. 🎹 Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. 👏 . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 – 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
उन्होंने आगे लिखा-‘ये तस्वीर मेरी एक्स वाइफ सुजैन की है। जो कि अपना घर छोड़ कर हमारे बच्चों के लिए यहां आई है। ताकि हमारा संपर्क न टूट पाए एक दूसरे से। शुक्रिया सुजैन इतना सपोर्टिव होने के लिए, इतनी अंडरस्टैंडिंग रखने के लिए। इस को-पेरेंटिंग की जर्नी में साथ देने के लिए। ये कहानी हमारे बच्चे आगे सुनाएंगे। मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि हम औऱ हमारे प्रिय लोग स्वस्थ रहें आबाद रहें। हमें अपना प्यार जताने के लिए दिलों को खोलना होगा।’
