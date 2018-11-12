VIDEO में देखें ईशा अंबानी और आनंद पिरामल की शादी के कार्ड की झलक
ईशा अंबानी और आनंद पिरामल 12 दिसंबर को शादी करने वाले हैं। उनकी शादी के कार्ड की वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो ही है। देखें कार्ड की एक झलक।
पिछले महीने दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह ने शादी के कार्ड के जरिए अपनी शादी की तारीख की घोषणा की थी जिसके बाद उनका कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। अब बारी है ईशा अंबानी और उनके मंगेतर आनंद पिरामल की। देश के सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति मुकेश अंबानी और नीता अंबानी की डार्लिंग डॉटर ईशा अंबानी 12 दिसंबर को आनंद पिरामल के साथ शादी करने वाली हैं और जिस तरह इटली के लेक कोमो में हुई उनके सगाई समारोह ने सुर्खियां बटोरी थी, उसी तरह अब उनकी शादी का कारण चर्चा में है।
ईशा-आनंद के वेडिंग कार्ड की वीडियो लोग सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं और इसे देखकर आप खुद को कहने से नहीं रोक पाएंगे कि यह बहुत ही सुंदर है। शादी के कार्ड को एक बहुत ही खूबसूरती से सजाए गए बॉक्स में रखा गया है और कार्ड के ऊपर दुल्हा-दुल्हन बनने जा रहे ईशा-आनंद के नाम के पहले अक्षर ‘ia’ लिखे हुए हैं।
Here's a peak of the beautifully crafted invite for #IshaAmbani & Anand Piramal's #Wedding. Follow us to see exclusive luxury venue deals for India & abroad. Best price guaranteed! #7Vachan #WeddingInvite #WeddingsNowSimplified #WeddingVenues #IndianWeddingJewelry #prewedding #BollywoodWedding #WeddingDecoration #IndianWeddingMakeUp #IndianBride #BigFatIndianWedding #IndianWedding #WeddingGoals #WeddingInspiration #EngagementRing #HaathPhool #WeddingLocations #SabyasachiBride #weddingplanning #weddingplanners #AmbaniWedding #anandparimal #saturday
"The invitation for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is an exquisite expression of values, culture and tradition, invoking the blessings of Gayatri Maa. Stunning and delightful, the invitation radiates warmth, love, and thoughtfulness in every layer! Isha’s emotional handwritten note, on her and Anand’s behalf, is an ode to their beloved grandparents – whom they call their greatest role models! Isha and Anand miss their grandfathers and fondly remember them – Motapapa Dhirubhai, Nana Ravindrabhai, Dada Gopikishan Piramal, and Nana Niranjan Shah. They feel truly blessed to have all their four grandmothers with them for the wedding celebrations. In a heart-warming gesture of love and deep respect, Isha and Anand have dedicated a flower to each of their grandmothers – the Lotus to Kokila Mummy, the Hibiscus to Purnima Nani, the Rose to Lalita Dadi and the Frangipani to Arunika Nani – symbolising virtues of purity, positivity, passion and prosperity. To celebrate this new beginning, Isha and Anand seek the blessings of all their elders, as they embark on this most special journey of their lives together."
शादी का कार्ड एक डायरी के फॉर्मेट में है जिसके हर एक पेज पर वेडिंग सेरेमनी का विवरण दिया हुआ है। इस साल की शुरुआत में ईशा और आनंद ने रिंग एक्सचेंज सेरेमनी की थी जिसमें बॉलीवुड के सभी बड़े स्टार्स मौजूद थे।
गौरतलब है कि दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह की शादी की तारीख भी बहुत ही करीब है और उनके साथ ही इस साल के अंत में कई हाई प्रोफाइल वेडिंग होने वाली है। प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस ने भी दिसंबर में शादी करने की घोषणा की है।
