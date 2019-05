View this post on Instagram

This is the biggest treasure of my life … finally i hv one pic of my mother with me .. in her womb …. today's date .. changed alot .. changed my whole life .. when she left me when i was just 37 days .never seen her .. not a single pic .. but a month back her freind sent me this one .. yes mom I hv seen in films standing like this in front f mirror . Now i know how im so filmy😍.. I know u are always around me always . Protecting me .. tryinh to love me .. I wish u never left .. I wish i could atleast feel your touch for once .. m i a lucky child or not I still ask myself … I just wish u come as my daughter .. please come in my life atleast this way . I'm waiting for u. I love u .. u are my unfulfilled wish .. I love u i love u i love u love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love u i love i love u i love u .. I hated u for leaving me .. but after seeing pic the first thought i got was meri maaa kitna pyar karti thi mujhse ki aise photo kheenchayi … 😊life would hv been diff if u never left . But i know it wil b beuatiful when u wil come back as my daughter … 😘😘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 MERI MAA .. @krushna30