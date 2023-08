ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… #Gadar2 WREAKS HAVOC in Week 2… Mass pockets on ???, continue to set NEW BENCHMARKS… Will continue to dominate the heartland in Week 3 as well… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr, Wed 10 cr, Thu 8.40 cr.… pic.twitter.com/3DUHj2GIvz