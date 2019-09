Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: प्रीति ज़िंटा से लेकर सलमान खान, बॉलीवुड के और भी कई सेलिब्रिटीज मना रहे हैं गणेश चतुर्थी

View this post on Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I’m so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside…in the dialogue between you and your God… so don’t lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया