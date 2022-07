Will the Supreme Court which blamed #NupurSharma for the killing of #kanahiyalal now take up this case of a filmmaker who has abused #HinduGoddess (Maa Kaali) and put her behind bars.

Will the begums of #UrbanNaxal gang & #Lutyensmedia condemn this. #ArrestLeenaManimekalai . pic.twitter.com/yo7r2otD8y