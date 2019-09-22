बच्ची की बेरहम पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल, नोरा फतेही, तापसी पन्नू सहित इन एक्टर्स ने निकाला गुस्सा

View this post on Instagram

TAG @unicef @uniceflebanon @unicef_uk and anyone who can help us bring international attention to this now! I apologise that i have to put such a graphic disturbing video up but i can not keep quiet on this Disgusting inhumane act of violence on an innocent child! THIS KIND OF ACT DOES NOT REQUIRE INVESTIGATION! This needs straight up immediate punishment! What is this ? You have no soul, you dont fear god? This man Yousef Katati is beating up violently abusing his child and forcing her to stand up while god knows who is recording! Why? Why?? Why do u bring children to the world if you are going to do this! Haram!!!! Where is your humanity where is ur heart!! You are a devil for shamelessly harming your child like this!!! The international community needs to make noise about this!!! We need international attention on this!!!! This man needs the ultimate punishment! Please lets not keep quiet!!! This man must be dragged out of his home by the people of Saudi Arabia and given the maximum public torture and humiliation FOR THE WORLD TO SEE ! I would say hang him but thats too quick pain he needs slowww painful torture for the rest of his life!!!!! Hes a devil he is what evil looks like! My eyes tear up my heart breaks into pieces while watching that somewhere in our world today a child is unsafe a child is hurting a child is screaminng for help because they are being savagely abused in the hands of their own father or mother! See how the poor child starts to faint inbetween! Ya allah 😭😭😭 all the influncers out there who follow me, all the people out there who can find anyone that can help please tag them! Any Saudis who follow me please make some noise and get this poor girl her justice!! Call your GOVERNMENT put pressure on your GOVERNMENT NOW! For the rest of the people who follow me i request you please please whatever you guys can do to spread awareness and put pressure on the international community to save this child and punish this monster please do it!!! May god protect the children of our evil evil world..