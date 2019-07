View this post on Instagram

Hey Guys! As promised I am back to share with you everything you need for a quick makeup look! This is for all of you who want to put in some effort but don’t get the time… Hope you enjoy it 🙂 And guess what? I am going to upload more such exclusive videos only on the Likee App, so make sure you guys follow @likee_official_global and download the Likee App and participate in #LikeeTalentChallenge and showcase your unique talent #HelloLikee#LikeeApp #DipikaOnLikee #LikeIsNowLikee