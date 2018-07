This is an envelope, of an emotional letter, from Sunny to me, from England, 29th July,1977, while he was doing his acting course in UK . A “pride possession “ I want to viral it . It carries a message to the youngsters. “ love your parents, don’t neglect them, they have given you birth. your health happiness your prosperity is the only purpose of their life “ so please love them look after them. A humble request, an advise to you from Dharam. (It is Sunny,s handwriting on this envelope)

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on Jul 15, 2018 at 3:05am PDT