Dhadak: जाह्नवी-ईशान की फिल्म का ट्रेलर लाजवाब, आलिया भट्ट से लेकर अनिल कपूर तक जानें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन
Dhadak Trailer Released: जहां ऑडियंस का रिस्पॉन्स फिल्म के ट्रेलर को काफी अच्छा मिल रहा है। वहीं बी-टाउन के सेलेब्स भी ईशान और जाह्नवी की फिल्म का ट्रेलर पसंद कर रहे हैं।
श्रीदेवी की बड़ी बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर और शाहिद कपूर के छोटे भाई ईशान खट्टर की फिल्म ‘धड़क’ का ट्रेलर 11 जून को रिलीज किया गया। इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। जहां ऑडियंस का रिस्पॉन्स फिल्म के ट्रेलर को काफी अच्छा मिल रहा है। वहीं बी-टाउन के सेलेब्स भी ईशान और जाह्नवी की फिल्म का ट्रेलर पसंद कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में ट्रेलर लॉन्च के खास मौके पर जाह्नवी और उनका पूरा परिवार उनके साथ मौजूद था। अनिल कपूर, संजय कपूर, महीप कपूर और खुशी जाह्नवी के साथ उनके ट्रेर लॉन्च पर आए। वहीं अर्जुन कपूर ने भी अपनी बेस्ट विशेज पहले ही बहन जाह्नवी को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से भेज दी थीं।
ट्रेलर लॉन्च होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म के ट्रेलर को कमाल का रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। जहां दर्शक ट्रेलर को शेयर कर रहे हैं, वहीं सलेब्स भी ट्विटर पर अच्छे अच्छे रिव्यूज दे रहे हैं। श्रद्धा कपूर लिखती हैं-‘जाह्नवी इस पागल और खूबसूरत दुनिया में तुम्हारा स्वागत है। तुम दोनों ट्रेलर में बहुत अच्छे लग रहे हो। शशांक खेतान और करण जौहर हम फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।’
Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Jhanvi and Ishaan You both are so good.Loved the trailer @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar Can’t wait #DhadakTrailer
— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 11, 2018
वरुण धवन लिखते हैं- ‘यह फिल्म कमाल की होने वाली है। ईशान और जाह्नवी दोनों स्क्रीन पर अलग चमक ला रहे हैं। धड़क को देख कर लगता है ये .. कि करण जौहर फिल्में दिल से बनाते हैं।’
Here it is @ShashankKhaitan #Dhadak. This film is gonna be amazing and #jhanvi and #Ishaan totally light up the screeen. So proud of your journey Shashi this is your best film. @karanjohar makes films from the heart and #Dhadak shows that. https://t.co/VEVbVNf78H @apoorvamehta18
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 11, 2018
आलिया भट्ट लिखती हैं- ‘ईशान खट्टर और जाह्नवी कपूर आपमें प्योर मैजिक है। दोनों में एक स्पार्क है। शशांक खेतान तुम बेस्ट हो। मैं बहुत एक्साइटेड हूं इस फिल्म के लिए। तुम पर गर्व है।’
Make way for these two sparkling ACTORS #Jahnvi & #Ishaan are pure magic in the dhadak trailer!!! And my dear friend @ShashankKhaitan you are just the best.. I am soo excited for this one. And if I may say so.. Super proud if you #DhadakTrailer
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 11, 2018
Aaaaaaah My cutie @janhvikapoor’s trailer is out now for the world to see and I cannot be more proud, or more excited! My mind has officially been blown by both my Jaanu & @ishaan95! How phenomenal is the trailer and how fantastic are both of them?? Hit it out of the park and how! 20th July, why you so far away? Super duper excited for this one!! (link in my bio)
This looks like everything one wants to rush to the cinemas for , beautiful , fresh, funny , romantic and intriguing … congrats team #Dhadak #janhvi #ishaan @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ https://t.co/qbAs5OGdcm
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 11, 2018
Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan .#DhadakTrailer looks fab.all the best to #ishaan and #jhanvi .@karanjohar love ur films.shashank ji yeh hit toh hatrick.
— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) June 11, 2018
Superb stuff
Congratulations my brother! https://t.co/DuOE4psrlq
— Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) June 11, 2018
Wow ! #Dhadak looks awesome @karanjohar It has so many emotions rolled into one ! All the best to #Janvi #Ishaan #Shashank& everyone involved in it’s making. I have a sneaky feeling it’s going to break all out hearts. #lovestory #innocence #firstlove @apoorvamehta18 https://t.co/DT1pF6sxyr
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 11, 2018
Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Jhanvi and Ishaan You both are so good.Loved the trailer @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar Can’t wait #DhadakTrailer
— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 11, 2018
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App