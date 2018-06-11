ताज़ा खबर
 
Dhadak Trailer Released: जहां ऑडियंस का रिस्पॉन्स फिल्म के ट्रेलर को काफी अच्छा मिल रहा है। वहीं बी-टाउन के सेलेब्स भी ईशान और जाह्नवी की फिल्म का ट्रेलर पसंद कर रहे हैं।

धड़क फिल्म में ईशान और जाह्नवी

श्रीदेवी की बड़ी बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर और शाहिद कपूर के छोटे भाई ईशान खट्टर की फिल्म ‘धड़क’ का ट्रेलर 11 जून को रिलीज किया गया। इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। जहां ऑडियंस का रिस्पॉन्स फिल्म के ट्रेलर को काफी अच्छा मिल रहा है। वहीं बी-टाउन के सेलेब्स भी ईशान और जाह्नवी की फिल्म का ट्रेलर पसंद कर रहे हैं। फिल्म में ट्रेलर लॉन्च के खास मौके पर जाह्नवी और उनका पूरा परिवार उनके साथ मौजूद था। अनिल कपूर, संजय कपूर, महीप कपूर और खुशी जाह्नवी के साथ उनके ट्रेर लॉन्च पर आए। वहीं अर्जुन कपूर ने भी अपनी बेस्ट विशेज पहले ही बहन जाह्नवी को सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से भेज दी थीं।

ट्रेलर लॉन्च होने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म के ट्रेलर को कमाल का रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। जहां दर्शक ट्रेलर को शेयर कर रहे हैं, वहीं सलेब्स भी ट्विटर पर अच्छे अच्छे रिव्यूज दे रहे हैं। श्रद्धा कपूर लिखती हैं-‘जाह्नवी इस पागल और खूबसूरत दुनिया में तुम्हारा स्वागत है। तुम दोनों ट्रेलर में बहुत अच्छे लग रहे हो। शशांक खेतान और करण जौहर हम  फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।’

बड़ी खबरें

वरुण धवन लिखते हैं- ‘यह फिल्म कमाल की होने वाली है। ईशान और जाह्नवी दोनों स्क्रीन पर अलग चमक ला रहे हैं। धड़क को देख कर लगता है ये .. कि करण जौहर फिल्में दिल से बनाते हैं।’

आलिया भट्ट लिखती हैं- ‘ईशान खट्टर और जाह्नवी कपूर आपमें प्योर मैजिक है। दोनों में एक स्पार्क है। शशांक खेतान तुम बेस्ट हो। मैं बहुत एक्साइटेड हूं इस फिल्म के लिए। तुम पर गर्व है।’

