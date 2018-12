View this post on Instagram

A few days before her wedding @deepikapadukone wrote a letter addressing her struggle with anxiety and depression, for our 22nd Anniversary Issue. By publicly talking about her own battles, she empowered many to reach out and seek help. Her letter is full of empathy and kindness, a reminder that (in the words of Stephen Fry) “it will be sunny one day”. Swipe through to read the full letter. . Link in bio. @tlllfoundation . @errikosandreouphoto . #deepikapadukone #mentalhealthawareness #ELLEvate #BeMoreELLE #ELLEDecember #anniversaryissue