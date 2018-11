View this post on Instagram

Has Deepika Padukone Got Her RK Tattoo Removed? #New Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made social media buzz like crazy, first with their wedding photos and then with their adorable photos at the airport. Today, the newlyweds were spotted at the Mumbai airport while they were leaving for Bangalore for their wedding reception. They came, they happily posed for pictures together and left everyone obsessing over them, yet again. While I'm still in awe of the couple because #DeepVeer fever, there's something that has caught the media's attention, Deepika's RK tattoo, which was on her neck, was missing. If you all remember, a couple of months back, Deepika had a bandage on her neck which was because of severe neck ache, reportedly. Talking about her tattoo, Deepika had got the RK tattoo when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor. Before her wedding, she had got her tattoo modified a little. In 2010 on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, Deepika had said that she didn't have plans of removing her tattoo in the future.