Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: जनवरी-फरवरी में अमिताभ की सेहत पर आएगा संकट, जानिए कैसा रहेगा बिग बी का आने वाला साल…
Dadasaheb Phalke Awarded Amitabh Bachchan: आने वाले दिन बिग बी के काफी रोमांचक होने वाले हैं क्योंकि प्रोफेशनली अमिताभ बच्चन की लाइफ में काफी कुछ नया होगा जो कि धमाकेदार होगा। लेकिन उनकी हेल्थ को लेकर भी भविष्यवाणी की गई है।
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan:मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन को 76वां जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं हर तरफ से मिल रही हैं। तो वहीं बिग बी के आने वाले कल की भविष्यवाणी भी की जा रही है। जी हां, आने वाले दिन बिग बी के काफी रोमांचक होने वाले हैं क्योंकि प्रोफेशनली अमिताभ बच्चन की लाइफ में काफी कुछ नया होगा जो कि धमाकेदार होगा। लेकिन उनकी हेल्थ को लेकर भी भविष्यवाणी की गई है कि नए साल पर उनकी तबियत पर थोड़ा संकट मंडरा सकता है। एस्ट्रोलॉजर आचार्य विनोद कुमार के मुताबिक- ‘बिग बी का ये साल शानदार होगा। लेकिन जनवरी फरवरी में इमोशनली काफी डाउन फील करेंगे। लेकिन जल्द ही इस वक्त से वह बाहर भी आ जाएंगे। अपने वर्कआउट को थोड़ा अपग्रेड करेंगे तो यह आपकी फिटनेस को बरकरार रखेगा।’
आचार्य ने लिखा- ‘ हैप्पी बर्थडे और कॉन्ग्रेचुलेशन अमित जी। Dadasaheb Phalke award के लिए। लेजेंड्स हमेशा स्पेशल स्टार्स के साथ पैदा होते हैं। हम हमेशा एस्ट्रॉलोजी में कहते हैं। स्टार्स अपने आप में जानते हैं कि कब किस लेजेंड का जन्म होने वाला है। आप उन्हीं शख्सियत में से एक हैं। आपकी जिंददी एक खुली किताब की तरह है। आपको बहुत प्यार और सम्मान दिया जाता है। यह साल 2019-2020 आपके लिए बहुत खास होने वाला है।’
View this post on Instagram
Birthday forecast for super star Amitabh Bachchan from leading celebrity astrologer @acharyavinodkumar_ Happy birthday & Congratulations Amit ji on winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award ! Legends are always born under special stars or as we say astrologically – stars align themselves uniquely when they know a special personality is going to be born & Amit ji – you are is one such rare person . Your life is an open book & you are widely loved & respected . This year 2019- 2020 will be super special for you Professionally it will be a spectacular year – the kind of success you would have enjoyed in your heydays almost like that . On the health front there is a bit of emotional down time in Jan & Feb but will be over soon too . You will also try to upgrade your work out routine which help your fitness . On the family front – once again this is a very special year as you will be celebrating something special with your closest friends & family . There will be a renewed & added interest and curiosity towards religion & religious scriptures and also a keenness to do something for the downtrodden & you will work towards these both . Pls explore these two avenues S it will help in your spiritual growth . Pray to lord shiva regularly and if possible get a Rudra Abhishek done this year to help you prosper . Invoking “lakshmi sutram” & Ganesh Atharvashirsha path …. will also help you My prayers & best wishes are always with you. #amitabhbachchan @viralbhayani
उन्होंने आगे कहा- ‘प्रोफेशनली आपके जीवन में कई सारे अवसर आने वाले हैं। हमेशा की तरह। जनवरी फरवरी में इमोशनली काफी डाउन फील करेंगे। लेकिन जल्द ही इस वक्त से वह बाहर भी आ जाएंगे। अपने वर्कआउट को थोड़ा अपग्रेड करेंगे तो यह आपकी फिटनेस को बरकरार रखेगा। इसके अलावा पारिवारिक बिंदुओं की बात करें तो आप अपने परिवार के साथ कुछ स्पेशल सेलिब्रेट करेंगे। ‘
