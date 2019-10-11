View this post on Instagram

Birthday forecast for super star Amitabh Bachchan from leading celebrity astrologer @acharyavinodkumar_ Happy birthday & Congratulations Amit ji on winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award ! Legends are always born under special stars or as we say astrologically – stars align themselves uniquely when they know a special personality is going to be born & Amit ji – you are is one such rare person . Your life is an open book & you are widely loved & respected . This year 2019- 2020 will be super special for you Professionally it will be a spectacular year – the kind of success you would have enjoyed in your heydays almost like that . On the health front there is a bit of emotional down time in Jan & Feb but will be over soon too . You will also try to upgrade your work out routine which help your fitness . On the family front – once again this is a very special year as you will be celebrating something special with your closest friends & family . There will be a renewed & added interest and curiosity towards religion & religious scriptures and also a keenness to do something for the downtrodden & you will work towards these both . Pls explore these two avenues S it will help in your spiritual growth . Pray to lord shiva regularly and if possible get a Rudra Abhishek done this year to help you prosper . Invoking “lakshmi sutram” & Ganesh Atharvashirsha path …. will also help you My prayers & best wishes are always with you. #amitabhbachchan @viralbhayani