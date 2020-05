View this post on Instagram

Sonu Sood becomes the first B-town celeb to organise multiple transport buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown! All set to make a shift in the lives of hundreds of migrants in Mumbai, is actor Sonu Sood who has officially become the first Bollywood celebrity to organise transport services and send these helpless, underprivileged migrants home. Sonu has organised multiple bus services which would help them head home and unite with their families in this difficult hour of coronavirus. #sonusood #migrantworkers #indiafightscorona 👍🇮🇳🙏