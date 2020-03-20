‘बेबी डॉल मैं सोनी दी’ सिंगर आईं Corona Virus की चपेट में, पॉजिटिव टेस्ट आने के बाद एंबुलेंस में ले जाती दिखीं कणिका कपूर
Corona Virus: 'बेबी डॉल मैं सोने दी' गाने से फेम पाने वालीं कणिका को कोरोना वायरस हो गया है। एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है..
Corona Virus, Kanika Kapoor: बॉलीवुड की मशहूर सिंगर कणिक कपूर को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। ‘बेबी डॉल मैं सोने दी’ गाने से फेम पाने वालीं कणिका को कोरोना वायरस हो गया है। एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है, जिसमें कणिका कपूर दिखाई दे रही हैं। कणिका एंबुलेंस के अंदर जाती दिख रही हैं।
इस ट्वीट पर कैप्शन में लिखा गया है- सिंगर कणिका कपूर का टेस्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है #COVID19 वह यूके से रविवार को वापस आई थीं। उन्होंने अपनी ट्रेवल हिस्ट्री छुपाई हुई थी। अथॉरिटी को उन्होंने इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगने दी। हम यहां देख सकते हैं लखनऊ KGMU उन्हें ले जाया जा रहा है।’
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कणिका कपूर की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट्स आ गई हैं जिनमें उनके कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि की गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि कनिका को 4 दिन पहले ये संक्रमण हुआ है।
देखें वीडियो:-
Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19
She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW
— Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020
ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इस वीडियो को देख कर बोल रहे हैं कि ‘खुद तो मरेंगें दूसरों को भी मारेंगे। तो कई कह रहा है ‘जब सिम्टम्स दिख रहे थे तो अस्पताल क्यों नहीं गई चेकअप के लिए। क्या पता घर में भी फैला दी होगी बीमारी।’ कई लोग कणिका पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि उन्होंने कोरोना होने की बात छिपाई है। एक यूजर ने कहा- कणिका कपूर को Corona virus हो गया और वह एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी से छुपते छुपाते आई हैं?’
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
इस खबर के सामने आने के बाद कणिका कपूर के इंस्टाग्राम से अभी एक पोस्ट सामने आया। इस पोस्ट में कणिका की तरफ से खबर को कन्फर्म किया गया है।
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ लिंक्डइन पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App