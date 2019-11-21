26 साल छोटी पत्नी अंकिता संग झूमकर नाचे मिलिंद सोमन, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

When I thought of creating a running event for women in 2011, it was only because as a runner I saw very few women at running events and wondered if it would be different if there was a run exclusively for them. This month, after 50 editions of what is now Indias biggest women's run, over the last 8 years, I have discovered just how different it would be ! Women took to Pinkathon in a big way right from the start. The participants have transformed the run into a community and a social movement with thousands of women inspiring each other by example. Nobody is left behind. Not the very young or even the very old, not pregnant women, not the women in hijabs and sarees, not the women with young babies, not the visually impaired or the cancer survivors. They all came together making each edition in every city a festival like no other. Dancing and singing, walking and running, cheering and laughing in a fantastic celebration of womanhood. With every year the community and its needs have gotten bigger. More events and experiences have been added to motivate and engage, like the 100 days of Pinkathon and the Pinkathon 100k, Indias biggest women's ultra marathon. Pinkathon day was celebrated for the second time this year, in several countries across the world, in 176 locations and with 25000 people participating. The Spirit of Pinkathon, a 150km run between cities, is all about self belief, and after their first couple of years at Pinkathon, hundreds of women have started to train for it. We hear more and more stories of lives that have changed for the better, diseases of mind and body that have been conquered. It is a matter of pride for the entire community. Like the women of Pinkathon themselves, Pinkathon has become unstoppable, and limitless. 50th edition of Pinkathon was celebrated last Sunday in Guwahati and it was a beautiful moment, as all the moments have been for the last 8 years. Where do we go from here ? As big as it seems, Pinkathon is still a small step towards a healthier and fitter society driven by women. There is a long way to go. But change is coming, the women of Pinkathon are awake, and they will not stop. It is time.