Inn madam @RubikaLiyaquat Ka Koi Bhi program Dekhna, Aapni education Ka Mazaak Banana Hai. Inke Kisi Bhi program Ki Every second line is wrong n every third line is a lie. Main Sochta Hun Ki Inki kis Kabiliyat Ke Liye ABP Ne Inko Rakkha Hai? Sirf Muslims Ko Galiyan Dene Ke Liye?