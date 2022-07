Why Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgan, Sonu Nigam, and many more rich people have run away from India? Why Mukesh Bhai Ambani has bought house in London? Because they all know Ki Sri Lanka Jaise Hi India main Kabhi Bhi Ho Sakta hai. Toh Uss Waqt Bhagne Se Accha Hai, Ki Abhi Nikal Le.