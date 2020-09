View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Prem Chopraji 🎂 September 23, 1935 . This legendary actor celebrates his birthday today! What are some of your favourite dialogues or movies of his? . "My father was an IAS officer. He warned me that I was getting into an insecure profession. I told him that I had made up my mind and that I wanted to try it. In turn, he told me that he didn't want to stand in my way, but he did want me to find a job so that if it didn't work out, there would be something to fall back on. I struggled for about 4-5 years but I could sustain myself because I had a job with The Times of India. So, I've survived by taking on opportunities that were available, and working to the best of my abilities." Prem Chopra (2019) Caption courtesy The Quint