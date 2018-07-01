People will judge you…. They will pick on u when you're low…. Call u names,tag you with their version of u…. But all one needs is the Almighty…. As long as you know you've harmed no 1 , as long as uve been of benefit to the human kind , and its ok to be HUMAN… Live in peace n LOVE …. Have tolerance for all that exists … Have love for all creations of the Almighty…. #morningThoughts💛 Chennai to delhi today… Aligarh: destination for today.. #Alhamdulillah ….. theShoesthough😍

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:51pm PST