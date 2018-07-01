12 किलो की कॉस्ट्यूम और 3 किलो ज्वैलरी पहन गौहर खान ने किया ‘मुजरा’
फिल्म इशकजादे में 'झल्ला' सॉन्ग पर गजब परफॉर्मेंस देने वाली गौहर खान एक बार फिर से कमाल का डांस परफॉर्म करती नजर आएंगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने भारी भरकम कॉस्ट्यूम और गहने पहने और शूट किया।
बिग बॉस 7 विनर गौहर खान जल्द ही अपने नए प्रोजेक्ट के साथ पर्दे पर नजर आने वाली हैं। फिल्म इशकजादे में ‘झल्ला’ सॉन्ग पर गजब परफॉर्मेंस देने वाली गौहर खान एक बार फिर से कमाल का डांस परफॉर्म करती नजर आएंगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने भारी भरकम कॉस्ट्यूम और गहने पहने और शूट किया। खबर है कि गौहर खान ने शूट के लिए 12 किलो का अनारकली सूट पहना। वहीं इस 12 किलो के सूट के साथ उन्होंने हैवी ज्वैलरी भी पहनी।
इसके बाद गौहर खान ने 15 किलो वजन के साथ डांस परफॉर्म किया। इस गाने को शूट करने में गौहर खान को करीब दो दिन का समय लगा। अपने एक्सपीरियंस को लेकर गौहर कहती हैं, ‘इस ट्रैक के लिए हमने काफी मेहनत की है। ट्रैक पर पहले भी रिहर्सल की है। कॉस्ट्यूम और ज्वैलरी बहुत ही हैवी रहे। कुल मिला कर इनका वजन 15 किलो का था। वहीं सरोज खान ने इस गाने को कोरियोग्राफ किया।
People will judge you…. They will pick on u when you're low…. Call u names,tag you with their version of u…. But all one needs is the Almighty…. As long as you know you've harmed no 1 , as long as uve been of benefit to the human kind , and its ok to be HUMAN… Live in peace n LOVE …. Have tolerance for all that exists … Have love for all creations of the Almighty…. #morningThoughts💛 Chennai to delhi today… Aligarh: destination for today.. #Alhamdulillah ….. theShoesthough😍
मास्टर की कोरियोग्राफी काफी मुश्किल थी। मैं बहुत प्रैशर में थी उस वक्त मैं उन्हें बिलकुल भी निराश नहीं करना चाहती थी।’ गौहर खान निगार खान की बहन हैं। दोनों बहने टेलीविजन का जाना पहचाना चेहरा हैं। गौहर रिएलिटी शो बिग बॉस में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। शो से गौहर खान काफी पॉपुलर हो गई थीं। इतना ही नहीं गौहर ने ये शो भी जीता और बिग बॉस 7 की विनर बनीं।
The deepest feeling of gratitude today !!!! Seriously !!! Season 7 of #biggboss was my greatest n most treasured experience !! As I watch the seasons post it , the feeling of gratitude n appreciation just grows!! Wanna thank Allah for giving me the opportunity that year , wanna thank preeto n @nigaarzkhan for convincing me to do it that year !! Wanna thank @colorstv for getting the most perfect , classy , interesting mix of casting that year … Wanna thank each n every contestant for being so fierce , competitive yet so much fun that year , wanna thank the creatives of the show for coming up with all things amazing that season , wanna thank @beingsalmankhan for always being the highlight of the show, wanna thank @therealkushaltandon for being the only 1 for me in the journey, one n only 👫 really … Wanna thank my family for being my biggest supporters!!!! Through thick n thin ❤️..Wanna thank my #crazylot for loving me with all ur heart n making me win !! Against all odds … Just humbled .. thank u Allah … 🙏🏼
इसी शो में गौहर खान और क-कंटेस्टेंट कुशाल टंटन के लव अफेयर की खबरें भी चली थीं। लेकिन कुछ वक्त के बाद दोनों एक दूसरे से अलग हो गए थे। इस बीच दोनों का एक गाना भी आया था ‘जरूरी था’। इस गाने को राहत फतेह अली खान ने अपनी आवाज दी थी।
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App