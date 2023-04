#Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its *extended* 4-day weekend… The spike on Sat and Sun added strength to its overall total… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr. Total: ₹ 44.28 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays… In fact,… pic.twitter.com/RQKL7quyrq