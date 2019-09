View this post on Instagram

Actress's Pain!! In the hot weather of Lucknow, when u dance in front of lights, wearing Lehanga weighing 5kg & jewellery of 2kg..Think of our condition!! But after all this when I c my shot…i feel relax!! Coz i look good! Actress's job is not easy… All these hardwork is only for u guys.. So that u can get Entertained… Love u all!! 😍😍 Finelly posted #dance #mood #songshoot #actresslife