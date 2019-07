View this post on Instagram

Every woman has a past some were physically abused.some had violent parents.some had pubertal issues.some had sexual abuse as a child from their own family members.some had messed up love stories. some had been forced into sex in the name of love.some had been drugged.some were date raped.some had been viciously photographed on bed.some had been blackmailed by their exboyfriend.some were in an abusive relationship.some had menstrual problems.some had a broken family.some had divorce.some had an obesity issue. some had drug or alcohol addiction some had a few successful suicide attempts. If you see a women,who went through any of these but had already wiped her tears,tied her hair up masked her sorrows with a divine smile,stood tall and strong started walking towards her future because she still has some hope left inside her and has not given up on the concept of love that still exists in this world,do not stab her with her past do not confront her.do not slap her with more abuse.give way for her and walk besides her hold her hands and walk for a while.you will know how sweet that soul is and how strong her hopes are!you’ll be amazed at how she carries herself after all her energy has been sucked out. She need not always be only the woman next door or from a different home.she could be your FRIEND your own SISTER your own GIRLFRIEND your own WIFE even maybe your own MOTHER Do not judge her by her past Gift her the peaceful future that she deserves.Hold her hands against the world,which knows only to judge.Give her the love that she always yearned for.❤️ Copy n paste #spreadthelove💞💫💞