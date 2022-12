My Daughter Ishita Shukla participated in All India IDSSC'22 Delhi Directorate @OfficialNRAI G.V Mavlankar Shooting 50m Competition and has successfully qualified round 1, Kudos Ishita

May Shiva bless you and help u in making our nation proud ??@HQ_DG_NCC @Spearcorps @adgpi #ncc pic.twitter.com/qzcPmrtVHp