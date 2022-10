Bhediye Ne @Varun_dvn Ko Kaat Liya, So now Varun becomes #Bhediya in the night to eat people. Kyon Bhediya Bhoot Tha Kya?

30 Years ago Rahul Roy film #Junoon released n that was a disaster. Rahul night Main Tiger Ban Jata tha. Means after 30 years, Varun has replaced Rahul.??