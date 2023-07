Salman schools Jiya on the stunt she pulled on Elvish!?



Watch #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan tonight at 9pm, streaming free on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan@heyshankar_ @elvishyadav #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/Ft2nxfvlIa