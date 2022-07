What else can one expect from a hate monger like you @LeenaManimekali who is fed by the #UrbanNaxals & the #Tukdetukdegang. ?

Your hate towards #Hindus will not be tolerated in this #NayaBharat of ours.

Enough is Enough

You stand exposed . #ArrestLeelaManimekalai pic.twitter.com/raj3oKd01l