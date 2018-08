We actors are blessed in more ways than we realise but more so because we have wonderful fans. As much as my fan clubs & fans don’t believe it, I am aware n keep track of everything that happens, what they mail me, send me, msg me, tweet to me or insta post for me. One such email caught my attention & I just felt I had to do something about it… Slide right after the first video, to see the reason behind my successful attempt at this new language (forgive me if I made any unintentional mistake though) This one is for u Karen aka @_pkaur_b & I promise to keep ur wish in mind more often… lots of love hope u see this and feel happy. Big Thank u @patilprita for being so kind on such short notice and I wish u a happy married life.

